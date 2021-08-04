RLJ Lodging Trust Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)RLJBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is -$0.02 (+96.18%Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183.02M (+461.58% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RLJ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revision and 3 downward.