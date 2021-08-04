Brookfield Renewable Partners Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:51 AM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+128.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $928.42M (+42.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted EBITDA of $493.4M
- Over the last 1 year, BEP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.