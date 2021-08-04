Fintech firm Pico sets $1.8B SPAC deal with financier Betsy Cohen, who took Payoneer public (update)
Aug. 04, 2021 11:55 AM ETFTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. Units (FTAAU)FTAAU, FTCV, PWP, PAYOBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Famed fintech investor Betsy Cohen’s FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (FTAA)(NASDAQ:FTAAU) agreed Wednesday to merge with financial-connectivity firm Pico at about a $1.8B valuation, joining Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO) and other firms that Cohen is or has taken public via SPAC deals.
- "Pico is at the frontier of modernizing the financial ecosystem by providing global connectivity and market insight solutions for its customers, and we look forward to working together in order to build long-term value for our stockholders,” Cohen said in a statement announcing the deal.
- FTAA rose slightly on the news, gaining 1.1% to close at $9.90.
- Plans call for Pico to take over FTAA’s Nasdaq listing when the deal closes late this year. However, the companies didn’t say what ticker symbol the fintech will trade under.
- Pico provides major financial firms and exchanges with such services as colocation, cloud access and network connectivity across the America, Europe and Asia. The company's clients include 36 exchanges, 24 of the top 25 banks and major hedge funds and asset managers.
- The two firms wrote that their merger will give Pico a roughly $1.8B equity value and $1.4B enterprise value.
- Pico expects to receive $250M in gross proceeds from FTAA, less any redemptions. The firm will also gross another $200M from a concurrent private placement in public equity (“PIPE”) that includes participation from Golden Gate Capital, Wellington Management and other large investors.
- All told, the firm expected to have as much as $426M in cash on the balance sheet following the special purpose acquisition company merger.
- Pico’s existing investors include Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, UBS, Nomura and other A-listers.
- The deal marks the latest fintech SPAC merger for Cohen, who’s also taken Payoneer (PAYO) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) public in recent months.
- Additionally, Cohen’s Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) has a deal in progress to take online stock brokerage eToro public.
- Pico founder Jarrod Yuster, who's also the company's chairman and co-CEO, said in a statement that "we are thrilled to partner with Betsy Cohen and her team at FTAC Athena. She is a pioneer with significant expertise in financial technology who will provide value as we embark on the journey as a public company.”