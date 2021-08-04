Sinclair Broadcast gains 4% as ad revenue doubles despite swing to loss

Aug. 04, 2021

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 3.8% higher after Q2 results where it swung to operating and net losses but boosted revenue double digits, largely by ad sales that more than doubled.
  • Overall revenues grew 26% to $1.61B. Advertising revenues, though, jumped 109% to $491M alongside the larger ad-industry recovery and the return of pro sports vs. the year-ago quarter.
  • Those gains were partly offset by the absence of political revenues that were present in the presidential election year. Core ad revenues (ex-political) rose 125%.
  • Distribution revenues rose just 7% to $1.078B, mainly due to the absence of accruals for distributor rebates linked to minimum game guarantees.
  • Operating income swung to a loss of $178M vs. income of $492M a year ago, and net income was a loss of $332M vs. year-ago net income of $252M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 70% to $433M, though.
  • CFRA has responded by downgrading to Hold from Buy, and trimming its price target by $8, to $30 (vs. current price of $29.33).
  • "While the return of live sports and TV advertising recovery have been welcome developments amid the vaccine rollout, we see potential challenges as SBGI aims to achieve a coherent strategy for its broadcasting and regional sports (Bally) businesses, while it shoulders relatively high financial leverage and faces pay-TV carriage disputes that have increasingly resulted in prolonged channel takedowns," the firm says.
  • Meanwhile, a buzzword alert on the company's conference call: "We actually think the concept of a Metaverse around sports is a massive opportunity ... we're able to create a Metaverse ... where we can serve up a more personalized and optimized experience for the viewer," says CEO Chris Ripley.
