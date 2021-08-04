Murphy Oil Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:10 PM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (vs. -$0.71 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597M (+182.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Capital expenditure estimate of $190.5M; Adjusted Ebitda estimate of $344.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, MUR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The stock have remained remained flat at -0.43% following Q1 earnings release on May.06.
- Q1 production totaled 155K boe/day, which Murphy says was above the midpoint of guidance, with 88K bbl/day of oil.
- At the end of June, Murphy Oil maintains guidance for full-year production, capex.
- Shares of MUR are up 75.6% YTD.