Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:55 AM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: SA News Team
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.09M (-7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.