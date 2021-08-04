Universal Display Q2 Earnings Preview

  • Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 ($0.02 in last year's quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.05M (+120.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, OLED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • In recent news, Universal Display and PPG start multi-million-euro capital investment at new manufacturing site.
  • OLED has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 12 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
