Universal Display Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETUniversal Display Corporation (OLED)OLEDBy: SA News Team
- Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 ($0.02 in last year's quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.05M (+120.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OLED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In recent news, Universal Display and PPG start multi-million-euro capital investment at new manufacturing site.
- OLED has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 12 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.