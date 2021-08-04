Onto Innovation Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:57 AM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)By: SA News Team
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+90.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $177.72M (+31.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ONTO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.