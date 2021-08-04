TrueCar Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:58 AM ETTrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)By: SA News Team
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.17M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRUE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.