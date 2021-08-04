BeyondSpring climbs; H.C. Wainwright sets $100 target seeing dramatic shift in thesis
Aug. 04, 2021 11:59 AM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)BYSIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor27 Comments
- BeyondSpring (BYSI +158.2%) has more than doubled in value to reach a two-year high in morning hours after the company said its DUBLIN-3 trial met the primary endpoint for Plinabulin and docetaxel (DP) combination in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Seeing “a dramatic shift in the thesis,” H.C. Wainwright has upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. The price target set to $100 implies a premium as large as ~938.4% to the last close.
- In the hindsight, the analyst Joseph Pantginis admits that they were “100% wrong on NSCLC,” noting that the company’s thesis was primarily driven by its program for plinabulin in hemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).
- BeyondSpring’s (NASDAQ:BYSI) current market cap is not indicative of the value of the CIN program alone and “was not reflective at all of the NSCLC indication”, Pantginis argues.
- Even with today’s surge, BeyondSpring’s (BYSI) has underperformed the broader market over the past five years, as illustrated in the graph.
- The company awaits FDA approval for plinabulin and G-CSF combination in the prevention of CIN. The regulator is expected to make a decision by November 30.