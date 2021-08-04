Glaukos Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETGlaukos Corporation (GKOS)GKOSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (+59.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.31M (+126.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GKOS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.