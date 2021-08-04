Will Duke Energy's Q1 positive momentum continue in Q2?
Aug. 04, 2021 12:00 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.81B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DUK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Duke Energy had reported a stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings, with net income totaling $992M for the quarter, up from $938M for the same period last year. Improved Q1 results were led by growth in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure. The company had then reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30, in line with $5.19 analyst consensus estimate, as well as long-term EPS growth of 5%-7% through 2025.
- DUK has been among the best-performing utilities stocks this year. The company recently disclosed its four newest solar power plants in Florida, which it says will produce a combined 750 MW of solar power. It also announced a 2% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.985/share.
- Take a look at DUK's 5-year capital plan:
- On May 10, WSJ reported that Elliott Management has taken a stake in Duke Energy and could push for changes within the company to boost its stock price. A week later, it was reported that the activist firm is urging the utilities company to consider separating into three companies as part of a plan that would "create $12B-$15B of line-of-sight near-term value for shareholders."
- More recently, Duke Energy was said to be working with JPMorgan to evaluate what the company plans to do in response to Elliott's proposal to split up the company. A Duke Energy spokesperson told Dealreporter that separating the company would "materially impair" the value of what remains at Duke by hurting its growth and credit profile.