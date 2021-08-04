ACM Research Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:00 PM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: SA News Team
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.34M (+39.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACMR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.