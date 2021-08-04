Cheniere Energy Partners Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CQP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The stock have remained remained flat at -0.70% following Q1 earnings release on May.04.
- In July, Cheniere Energy Partners cut at Barclays, favoring LNG shares as gas play
- Recently, Cheniere Energy Partners raises dividend to $0.665
- Shares are up 16.9% YTD.