Select Medical Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETSelect Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)SEMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+47.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.