Ameren Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:02 PM ETAmeren Corporation (AEE)By: SA News Team
- Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AEE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.