PennyMac Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETPennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI)PFSIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PennyMac Financial (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.31 (-24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $798.99M (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PFSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.