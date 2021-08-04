Groupon Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.44 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $254.93M (-35.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRPN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Following Q1 results, Groupon shares rose over 8% amid a softer revenue drop and raised guidance.
- The Company's shares are down over 3% year to date.