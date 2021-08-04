Primerica Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETPrimerica, Inc. (PRI)PRIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.92 (+19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $613.12M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.