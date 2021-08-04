AES Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:09 PM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.