Manitowoc Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)MTWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+119.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $378.99M (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.