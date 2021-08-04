CIGNA Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.97 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.17B (+5.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • Cigna shares rose ~2% in reaction to posting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, and raised its full-year forecast, on May 7.
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Geoff Considine called Cigna "compelling", and argued that the company's "fundamentals are solid and growth targets look achievable".
  • The company's shares have gained more than 12% year to date.
