CIGNA Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 1:22 PM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: SA News Team
- CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.97 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.17B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Cigna shares rose ~2% in reaction to posting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, and raised its full-year forecast, on May 7.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Geoff Considine called Cigna "compelling", and argued that the company's "fundamentals are solid and growth targets look achievable".
- The company's shares have gained more than 12% year to date.