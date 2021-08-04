Sempra Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:11 PM ETSempra (SRE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.