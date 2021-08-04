Flowserve Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)FLSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-20.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $899.06M (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.