CenterPoint Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:11 PM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.