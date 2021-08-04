New York Times gains 9% amid jumping Q2 ad performance and guidance
Aug. 04, 2021 12:13 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)NYTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is 9% higher after it topped expectations for revenues and profits in its second-quarter earnings report, but also guided for robust advertising performance amid an industrywide rebound.
- Revenues topped consensus with a 24% gain to $498.5M, and adjusted EPS doubled to $0.36, easily clearing the bar.
- Adjusted operating profit jumped 78% to $92.9M as higher operating costs were more than offset by the broad revenue gains.
- And the company reported more than 8M paid subscriptions across digital and print products. Sub growth moderated a bit, though, not only in a seasonally soft quarter but also against the tough COVID-19 pandemic comparison.
- But "We continue to expect that our total annual net subscription additions will be in the range of 2019, although that remains difficult to predict with precision," CEO Meredith Kopit Levien says.
- Revenue breakout: Subscription, $339.2M (up 15.7%); Advertising, $112.8M (up 66.4%).
- Subscription revenue gained mainly due to growth in digital-only products (including not only news but also Games, Cooking and subscription audio), where revenues grew 30%. (But those revenues were up 69% from the same quarter in 2019.)
- Print subscription revenues ticked up 1.3% year-over-year; on a two-year stack they were down 5.5% amid lower newsstand revenue.
- Of 142,000 net subscriber adds, 77,000 came from digital news, while 65,000 came from Cooking, Games and Audm.
- And turning to ads, digital ad revenue rose 79.6% while print ad revenue gained 48%. Compared to Q2 2019, digital ad revenue rose 22.4% and print ad revenue fell 33.4%.
- "The company’s guidance on advertising is much better than expected but cost guidance is worse, although the company has been coming in lighter than cost guidance for a few quarters now," bearish Barclays says in response. It notes visibility is still pretty low particularly with respect to long-term trend lines.
- It has an Underweight rating and $30 price target, implying 36% downside.