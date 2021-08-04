Hecla Mining Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:15 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.49M (+33.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- The stock have remained gained 16.6% following Q1 earnings release on May.06.
- The SA Quant rating on HL is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Recent Industry news: Gold, silver miners indicated higher as metal prices rise