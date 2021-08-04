GoPro Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 vs. -$0.20 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.31M (+73.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.