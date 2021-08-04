Redfin Q2 Earnings Preview

  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (-312.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $454.18M (+112.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, RDFN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • RDFN has a Neutral average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 17 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
  • "Redfin’s chart is messy but it has what I believe are the makings of a base from which it can rally", says Josh Arnold in his bullish article.
  • The Company's share are down over 16% year to date.
