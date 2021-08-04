Eisai, Biogen will push for fast approval of another Alzheimer's candidate, lecanemab

Aug. 04, 2021 12:40 PM ETLLY, ESALF, BIIB, ESALYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Alzheimer"s disease - neurons with amyloid plaques
selvanegra/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY -1.4%) will "seek the most optimal and expedited regulatory pathway forward for lecanemab," an Alzheimer's candidate under development with Biogen (BIIB -0.2%), according to Ivan Cheung, Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALF) head of neurology.
  • Cheung made the comments today during the company's Q1 FY2021 earnings presentation.
  • Like other Alzheimer's therapies in late-stage development, lecanemab targets reduction in amyloid plaque in the brain.
  • In a note today, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee noted that while lecanemab has a plaque reduction effect similar to that seen with Eli Lilly's (LLY +5.4%) donanemab, it also has less side effects than Aduhelm (aducanumab) and doesn't require titration.
  • In June, Eisai and Biogen won Breakthrough Therapy designation for lecanemab. The candidate is currently in phase 3 for preclinical Alzheimer's, with data on the primary endpoint expected in September 2022.
  • Eisai also plans to develop a subcutaneous version of lecanemab this year in preparation for a phase 1 trial. A subcutaneous version would be more convenient for patients, and also potentially increase the population for the drug, according to the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.