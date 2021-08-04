Eisai, Biogen will push for fast approval of another Alzheimer's candidate, lecanemab
- Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY -1.4%) will "seek the most optimal and expedited regulatory pathway forward for lecanemab," an Alzheimer's candidate under development with Biogen (BIIB -0.2%), according to Ivan Cheung, Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALF) head of neurology.
- Cheung made the comments today during the company's Q1 FY2021 earnings presentation.
- Like other Alzheimer's therapies in late-stage development, lecanemab targets reduction in amyloid plaque in the brain.
- In a note today, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee noted that while lecanemab has a plaque reduction effect similar to that seen with Eli Lilly's (LLY +5.4%) donanemab, it also has less side effects than Aduhelm (aducanumab) and doesn't require titration.
- In June, Eisai and Biogen won Breakthrough Therapy designation for lecanemab. The candidate is currently in phase 3 for preclinical Alzheimer's, with data on the primary endpoint expected in September 2022.
- Eisai also plans to develop a subcutaneous version of lecanemab this year in preparation for a phase 1 trial. A subcutaneous version would be more convenient for patients, and also potentially increase the population for the drug, according to the company.