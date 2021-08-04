Clean Energy Fuels Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-750.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.14M (+25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLNE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 2 downward.