Consolidated Edison Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ED has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.