Monster Beverage Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+27.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.