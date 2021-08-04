Teekay Tankers Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.06 (-144.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.58M (-77.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The stock have remained relatively flat 2.8% following Q1 earnings release on May.13.
- The SA Quant rating on TNK is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Shares are up 12.6% YTD.