Oil on track for third straight drop as U.S. inventories post surprise surge
- Crude oil prices plunge deeper into the red after U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose sharply last week, sending energy (XLE -2.4%) to the bottom of the S&P sector standings.
- September WTI crude (CL1:COM) -3.3% at $68.21/bbl and October Brent (CO1:COM) -2.6% at $70.54/bbl, both falling for the third straight day.
- Phillips 66 (PSX -5.3%) is one of the sector's weakest performers, falling back below its 200-day moving average, while ONEOK (OKE +0.5%) is among the few gainers after beating Q2 earnings estimates.
- Among other noteworthy movers: RIG -6.7%, FTI -5%, HAL -4.6%, VLO -4.4%, EOG -3.4%, DVN -2.7%, SLB -2.6%, CVX -2.2%, COP -2.1%, XOM -2%.
- ETFs: XLE, USO, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO
- The Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.6M barrels and are now ~6% below the five-year average, while gasoline inventories fell by 5.3M barrels.
- The American Petroleum Institute had reported yesterday that domestic inventories fell by 879K barrels.
- "With refinery runs anchored below 16M bbl/day for a second consecutive week and exports dropping, we've seen crude inventories show a surprise build," although the large drop in gasoline inventories helped offset the bearishness of the crude data, ClipperData's Matt Smith tells MarketWatch.
- Crude oil was trading lower even before the data release, as "worries continue to grow over the spread of the Delta variant in China, which has weighed heavily on oil prices in recent days," ING analysts say.
- Prices are weak even after two oil tankers have been attacked in the Middle East just since Friday.
- For energy stocks, today is a turnaround from yesterday, when the sector topped the S&P leaderboard even as crude prices fell.