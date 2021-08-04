Illumina Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: SA News Team
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+119.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+59.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ILMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Recently, Illumina disclosed that it is facing increased scrutiny from European antitrust regulators over its proposed $8B acquisition of cancer test manufacturer Grail.
- In July, Seeking Alpha contributor Hummingbird Insights LP argued that "not all rests with the grail acquisition", and said that nothing changes materially for the company if it fails, given strengths in the core business and key wins at the start of FY2021.
- The company's shares have gained more than 34% year to date.
- Illumina had posted first-quarter topline that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by the acceleration in the company's revenue, on April 27.