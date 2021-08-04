Aptiv Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:57 PM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+158.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.59B (+79.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APTV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.
- The stock have dropped 1.02% following Q1 earnings release on May.06.
- Recently, Credit Suisse's latest 'Top of the Crop' list down to two names: At the Open.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 2.88 places it in the middle of the pack for the auto supplier sector.
- In mid July, Aptiv could see a boost from improved auto outlook - Deutsche Bank