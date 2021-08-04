Datadog Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 12:58 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)DDOGBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.44M (+51.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DDOG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock surged +8.31% on May 7, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings on May 6 after-market close.