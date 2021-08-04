Yeti Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 1:04 PM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+36.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $328.52M (+33.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YETI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock have gained 5.4% following Q1 earnings release on May.13.
- Shares are up 46.2% YTD.