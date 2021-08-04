Fiverr International Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.82M (+58.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FVRR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock declined -2.22% on May 6, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.