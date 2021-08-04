Stratasys Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 04, 2021 1:18 PM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)SSYSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $136.1M (+15.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SSYS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Analysts expect adjusted gross margin estimate 47.2%.
  • The company's stock declined -4.21% on May 5, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.
