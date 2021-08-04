MP Materials Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.21M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- The shares have dropped 5.5% following Q1 earnings release on May.06.
- MP Materials "can achieve strong above-average growth over multiple years as demand for its products continue to grow," David Zanoni writes in a bullish analysis published in June on Seeking Alpha.