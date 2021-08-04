Papa John's Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 1:20 PM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $492.77M (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PZZA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.