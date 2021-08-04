Dine Brands Global Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 1:21 PM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+292.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.61M (+109.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
