ResMed FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $792.21M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.