WESCO Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 1:26 PM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- WESCO (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (+89.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.36B (+108.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.