Emerson Electric slips slightly despite Q3 beat, upside guidance

Aug. 04, 2021 11:18 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)EMRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Emerson Electric (EMR -0.4%) shares maintain modest losses after posting better than forecast FQ3 earnings and a 20% Y/Y increase in revenues to $4.7B, helped by strength in its residential businesses and improvement in the commercial and industrial end markets.
  • The company says Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.09 was ahead of management expectations, benefiting from higher volume and ongoing cost reduction actions.
  • Q3 gross profit margin was 42.2%, up 90 bps from the prior-year period, primarily due to cost reductions and leverage across the enterprise.
  • Emerson issues upside full-year guidance, seeing EPS of $4.06-$4.08, above $3.93 analyst consensus estimate, with revenue growth of 9%-10%, which translates to $18.29B-$18.46B, above the company's prior guidance of 6%-9% growth to an implied $17.79B-$18.3B as well as $18.14B consensus.
  • "Despite ongoing pandemic challenges with the COVID delta variant, we expect overall continued improvement in industrial and commercial demand over the remainder of 2021," Emerson said.
  • But the company expects "the operational, supply chain and materials inflation environment to remain challenging through the remainder of the fiscal year."
  • "Emerson trades at a significantly high EBITDA premium relative to historical industry levels," Value Investor Research writes in a bearish analysis published a month ago on Seeking Alpha.
