Vonage Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 1:30 PM ETVonage Holdings Corp. (VG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.13M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.