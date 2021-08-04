Nektar Therapeutics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.73 (-62.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.15M (-46.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NKTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.