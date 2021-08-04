Genpact Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETGenpact Limited (G)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $964.86M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, G has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.